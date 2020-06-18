Read Article

Arun Singh, Principal, IHM Mumbai replies on some of the questions we received on recruitment and industrial training in the post Covid-19 phase.

Can the 3 year/4 years spent on an IHM degree and money spent on holistic hospitality education give you a ROI in these times especially when a lot of hotels and restaurants are hiring non-hospitality graduates too?

Hotels and restaurants are hiring 80 per cent of students with either a degree or diploma in hotel management as Managers and Supervisors whereas remaining posts are usually filled on the basis of experience.

How do you perceive the change in expectations of hotel brands at campus placements? What attributes will they be looking for in candidates?

Hotel brands will look for multitasking ability of candidates along with other factors like attitude, knowledge, skill and exposure.

If a student has not completed industrial training in the department in which he/she wants to make a career due to Covid-19, what options does he have?

In our NCHM affiliated IHMs if the student is not able to complete requisite IT due to Covid issue, we are relaxing some training norms and will facilitate them to get the exposure at a later stage.