Sustainable soldiers

The sweltering heat wave that swept through much of Europe last month is now wreaking havoc on the Greenland ice sheet. Glaciers are melting, raising sea levels. Climate change has long been discussed but a concrete plan is yet to be in place.

That is why Param Kannampilly’s efforts to give India her own eco sensitive hotel brand ten years ago is highly commendable. That’s also the reason why they are on our cover. India needs more such brands that keep environment as their core philosophy.

A salute to another torchbearer, VG Siddhartha, who brought coffee into our lives and taught us that a lot can happen over coffee. His untimely demise has left the industry shocked.

With the food industry progressing in India, homegrown and international modern trade brands in the country have delivered a double digit growth in the yesteryears. Tanit Chearavanont of Lots Wholesale Solutions decodes how the HoReCa industry has carved a niche on the retail map.

Hotel rebranding within the brand portfolio was quite evident abroad, but India has also been home to it of late to believe the recent headlines of a landmark five star hotel in Powai, Mumbai being upgraded to a premium brand, in a phased manner. Praful Gupta from Writer Relocations points out how hoteliers can notch the renovation process without impinging on their guest’s comfort level.

However, renovations produce massive rubble and free-flowing dust particles thus polluting the atmospheric air. Industry experts share their views on how the Indian hospitality industry strives to provide its visitors with peerless indoor air quality.

