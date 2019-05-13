It’s a deal!

Hospitality analysts expect 2019 to be a milestone year for deals in India’s robust hospitality sector, following Brookfield’s purchase of Hotel Leelaventure’s assets, the sale of Keys Hotels to Lemon Tree and Blackstone’s potential acquisition of Hyderabad-based Golden Jubilee Hotels, in what could be the first case of international institutional capital coming in for financial resolution of an Indian company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). According to leading hospitality consultant firm HVS Anarock’s industry review, hotel transaction volumes could cross US $800 million in 2019, the highest for the Indian hospitality industry.

In an exclusive interview with us, Mandeep Lamba, president ( South Asia) HVS Anarock says that with the listing of the Blackstone Embassy REIT which includes a hospitality asset component, being received well by the markets, the industry can anticipate more REIT listings which will include hospitality assets in the blended real estate portfolios.

The review also reiterates that midscale hotels continue to remain the king. The value-driven volume customer, seeking a full- service hotel continues to drive the growth in the midscale space. A sentiment shared by S P Jain, founder and managing director, Pride Group of Hotels who is planning to take his homegrown brand overseas on the management route. Read his interview in this issue. Another important announcement is the Swiss Education Group’s opening of Apicius, a new multi-faceted culinary training facility on the campus of César Ritz Colleges Switzerland in Le Bouveret. Students will have at their disposal five floors where they can gain hands-on learning experience and be able to draw inspiration from the great names of Swiss gastronomy such as Irma Dütsch, Anton Mosimann, Franck Giovannini and Pauli. In the High Spirits section, we have Amar Sinha, COO, Radico Khaitan talking about the company’s latest single malt whisky Rampur and how it is meeting the global G&T trends. Sinha also feels that digitalisation is important for promoting any brand across any vertical these days.That’s exactly why US-based delivery startup DoorDash has announced a partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts that will see over 3,700 of the hospitality chain’s 9,200 properties offer guests access to DoorDash’s restaurant selection. Zomato, Swiggy are you listening?

Steena Joy

Editor

Express Food & Hospitality

[email protected]