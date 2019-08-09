Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur

Built between 1928 and 1943, Umaid Bhawan Palace is an ideal piece of Rajasthan’s heritage, and an icon of new Jodhpur. Home of the erstwhile Jodhpur royal family and currently the world’s sixth-largest private residence, Umaid Bhawan Palace has one thing in common with the iconic Taj Mahal at Agra — the palm court marble used in its construction. Located on Chittar Hill, Umaid Bhawan Palace overlooks the historical Blue City, vast sand dunes, and the Mehrangarh Fort. The palace is just a 20-minute-drive from the airport, and is in close proximity of shopping areas and the Balsamand and Kalyana lakes. The property houses a family museum and the magnificent Umaid Bhawan Palace. Spread across 26 acres of lush gardens, with dancing peacocks and a subterranean Zodiac Pool, the luxury five-star Taj heritage hotel offers 70 Art Deco-style rooms and suites. The F&B offerings at Risala are the authentic Rajasthani and Indian cuisine. You can also have an array of European and Mediterranean delicacies at Pillars, set in a lovely colonnaded veranda. Unwind at the Trophy Bar with its unique hunting-themed décor and vast selection of alcoholic beverages and cigars.

