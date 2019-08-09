The legendary hotel traces its inception to 1840, when an Englishman, David Wilson decided to open a hotel – The Auckland Hotel, named after the-then Governor General, Lord Auckland. It was the first luxury hotel of Asia and in 1883 became the first hotel to get electricity supply. It remained the favourite haunt of royalty and celebrities like Mahatma Gandhi, Queen Elizabeth II, Rudyard Kipling and Mark Twain, who referred to it as the “Jewel of the East”. Asia’s first luxury hotel had the distinction of being the longest continuously operating hotel (165 years) till 2005. “Carrying forward our legacy and maintaining The Lalit standards, we proudly say, ‘The name has changed not the tradition of hospitality’,” remarked Jagdeep Nambiar, GM, The LaLiT Great Eastern Kolkata.

Speaking about how the age-old heritage is still preserved at the hotel, Nambiar said, “The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group takes great pride in Indian culture and preservation of its heritage. It is precisely for this reason the heritage of this hotel is reflected across various elements that are reminiscence of yesteryears. The rooms are showcasing styles of three different eras of history – Victorian, Edwardian and Contemporary. The century old Grand Piano restored to its original glory is part of the main lobby and more than a century old oven is the main attraction of The Bakery. The restoration of this iconic hotel has been a labour of love and extremely rewarding for the Group. We organise a “Heritage Walk” where we take the guests on a tour of the property sharing the journey from Auckland Hotel to Great Eastern Hotel to The Lalit Great Eastern. The Lalit Great Eastern Kolkata is a feather in our cap with its rich history and heritage. We proudly showcase this to the world through all our communications and messages. We would like more and more guests to come and be part of this history by staying with us in Asia’s first luxury hotel. A part of our property, called as Victorian Block, is still under renovation, which will showcase, some architectural splendors in terms of Victorian Suites and Executive Suites. We would also be adding Maxims The Bar, Baluchi – our pan Indian destination, and Kitty Su, our award winning nightclub. With all these additions we would be able to amalgamate the heritage and culture with modern flavours to make the Kolkata and India as a popular tourist destination.”

