Testimonials

“The exhibition has been put together beautifully well. It’s just as animated. It does look impresssive. I am looking forward to looking at the rest of the outlets put forth at the exhibition. We are looking forward to having more such events in Hyderabad.”

Ravi Khubchandani

GM, Novotel Hyderabad Airport

“It was a great insight overall. Really honoured to be a part of the Express Food & Hospitality expo and be part of the panel discussion where we chefs discussed some crucial topics. It was also nice to see all the stalls. It is great from the chefs’ point of view.”

Chef Sajesh Nair

Executive chef, Taj Falaknuma Palace

“I think it is a welcome thing to have this expo in a city like Hyderabad where people love to see something first hand. It is a huge initiative and I wish there are many more coming up. We get to see and experience stuff and also get to meet people. This becomes a common place to come and trade, so it was a lovely experience.”

Chef Yogen Datta

Executive chef, ITC Kohenur

“It has been a great experience at the Express Food & Hospitality expo in Hyderabad. The panel discussion adressing the concern of attrition in the hotel industry was very informative. Also, the exhibitors displaying their products here at the expo is going to help meeting the needs of the industry in Hyderabad.”

Peter Pulliattu

GM, Fortune Park Vallabha, Hyderabad

“It’s important to know that it is not how good you are today but it’s how good you can be in the future. I wish this event sucess in the years to come.”

Reginald Corbett

Regional manager Hyderabad & Hotel GM, Lemon Tree Premier, HITEC City, Hyderabad

“Our industry needs a lot of such powerful discussions as the one addressing the manpower challenge. I thank The Indian Express Group for putting up this expo and bringing the industry experts together to speak on such interesting topic.”

Alok Kaul

GM, Radisson Hyderabad HITEC City

“The panel discussion on the procurement challenges in Hyderabad was really good. We learnt about the various challenges in the Hyderabad market. I thank The Indian Express Group to organise this exhibition.”

K.L.Narsimha Reddy

Materials manager, Novotel Hyderabad Airport

“The panel discussion on procurement challenges in Hyderabad was knowledgeable. The other panelists shared some really valuable insights which will definitely help each one of us.”

Ramana Murthy P V

Area materials manager – Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, Taj Krishna

“We at Cornitos are celebrating our 10th year this year and we have recently rolled out some new products which were showcased at the EF&H Expo in Hyderabad. We received a good response from the visitors. They have been appreciating the new packaging and design along with the quality of the products displayed here at the Expo. This is the right platform to be in Hyderabad and for us it is a good one to meet the chefs of various hotels and restaurants.”

Vikram Agarwal

MD, Greeendot Health Foods

“At the Express Food & Hospitality Expo, we launched the Biryani Plus range of rice which is packaged specially for the HoReCa segment. These kinds of platforms are very good for us as it helps us getting connected with and network with the top-notch chefs who generally take the purchase decisions for these kinds of products.”

Puneet Kapoor

Asst. GM – marketing, Ebro India

“We at Art Evo participated in EF&H Bengaluru edition where we received a very good response and likewise, Indian Express being a name of repute, we have received a good response from the visitors in the Hyderabad edition too.”

Manish Mehta

Business development manager, Kiros Hospitality

“I was here for a panel discussion on the manpower challenge in which we came out with a lot of different perspectives and different solutions as well. The exhibition itself is well-organised one. There were a lot of new products showcased at the expo.”

Soumitra Pahari

GM, Mercure Hyderabad KCP

“We at Bisleri exhibited for the first time in the Hyderabad market with Express Food & Hospitality. The experience has been really good. We saw many key visitors and made new contacts too.”

Shashikanth

ASM, Bisleri International

“We are one of India’s finest dedicated coffee equipment solution companies catering to the HoReCa segment pan India. We need more such trade shows which give us a platform to showcase what kind of coffees could be served to the end consumer as it is a subject across the segment that everybody wants to up their game in serving coffee.”

Vikram Khurana

CEO, Kaapi Solutions India OPC