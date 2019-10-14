Trending now

Cover Story

Restaurant Excellence: Honouring Hyderabad’s culinary legacy

by EFH Staff-Hyderabad

By EF&H Staff Hyderabad

The first day of the 38th edition of Express Food & Hospitality in Hyderabad ended on a high note with the best of the culinary brands in the City of Pearls being honoured for the legacy of flavours both international and traditional that they are celebrated for. The celebration witnessed Hyderabad’s legacy restaurants, cafes and contemporary brewpubs being honoured for their valuable contribution in evolving the F&B experiences in Hyderabad. The F&B brands which garnered the honours included Ohri’s Tansen, Simply South, KS Bakers, Talking Hands, The Old Madras Baking Company, Chili’s American Grill & Bar, Dialogue in the Dark and 10 Downing Street.

