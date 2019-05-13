Platter of Victory

One of the major highlights at EFH Goa 2019, the Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) reaffirmed its significance among the chef community of Goa. Organised by Culinary Forum of Goa (CFG) across two days, GICC

garnered widespread participation from numerous hospitality institutes and also leading hotels in Goa. The event witnessed the participants showcasing the best of their culinary talents across categories and gaining new learnings to excel further in their culinary careers. The esteemed jury comprised Chef Sunit Sharma, VP, CFG; Chef Ranjeet Pandey, president, CFG and Shimmjit Bhaskaran, pastry chef The Zuri White Sands, Goa Resort & Casino.