Built since 1464, Neemrana Fort-Palace, once a tragic ruin – is now splendidly restored and revitalised to be better than before. “Sprawling across 10 green hectares/25 acres, it has India’s first thrilling zip-line. The palace is stepped over 14 levels with rooms and suites, conference halls, hanging gardens, private courts and balconies. The two outdoor pools (one for adults only) with a rejuvenating Spa and health club are great options to unwind at, away from the daily hustle and bustle of the city. An intimate play area for toddlers, and an outdoor one too and the adjacent Neemrana farm, are great additions which were specifically added to cater to the requirements of our clientele so that our young guests have additional activities and guests can consume healthy organic food too. This year the restored ruin of Neemrana is 555 years old and it gives guests the rare opportunity to stay within medieval walls and experience period interiors, traditional and international cuisine, and enjoy some of the best cultural entertainment India has to offer.

Neemrana Fort-Palace also hosted the finalists of the Miss India contest earlier this year. Who would have thought that what was once a dilapidated ruin would host the 30 Miss India Finalists in 2019,” informed Sonavi Kaicker, CEO, Neemrana Hotels about the historic timeline of the palatial hotel. The Neemrana team continuously works on enhancing the experience. “These include visits to the local potter and the first exhilarating zipline facility in India which gives adventure lovers a chance to enjoy the Aravalli ranges which are the oldest fold mountains of the world, dating back 2 billion years. Neemrana Fort-Palace has also evolved into a cultural hub that promotes Indian classical dance and music and many renowned danseuses perform on Saturdays from October till April which is a very unique experience for our guests from across the world,” she added.

