Live Cooking in the Nizami Land

by EFH Staff-Hyderabad

By EF&H Staff Hyderabad

The second day of the 38th edition of Express Food & Hospitality Expo in Hyderabad witnessed a live cooking session executed by culinary experts of the Nizami land. Chef Gaurav Malhotra, executive chef, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre and HICC, and Chef Thimma Reddy, executive chef, The Park Hyderabad whipped up appetising dishes including Laham-Al-Mandi, Saffron Pilaf with Ratatouille and Zarda (meetha chawal), among others. Giving details about the ingredients; the historic value of the dishes, and their regional value, the chefs, while preparing the delicacies, invited the people from the audience to taste the delectable creations.

