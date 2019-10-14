GICC comes to Telangana

By EF&H Staff Hyderabad

One of the key highlights of the 38th edition of Express Food & Hospitality was the Great Indian Culinary Challenge (GICC) which was held in association with Telangana Chefs Association (TCA). The two-day competition saw over 100 aspiring and professional chefs from well-known hospitality institutes to popular hotels, showcasing mouthwatering creations across a mix of seven key categories. The esteemed jury comprised of Chef Dharmender Lamba, executive chef, Trident Hyderabad and president, Telangana Chefs Association (TCA); Chef Mahesh Padala, executive chef, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace; Chef Partha Chakrabarti, culinary director; Hotel Marigold by Green Park Hotels & Resorts; Chef Shahid Hossain, executive chef, Taj Krishna; Chef Yogender Pal, executive chef, Park Hyatt; Chef Keshi Nisudan; independent consultant chef; Chef Amey Marathe, founder Jsamey Biotech; Chef Vikram Simha Akula, chef director at Indiblaze, and Chef Naveen Nagaraj, executive chef, Tatva.