Business in Bengaluru: A review of EFH Bengaluru 2019

The 37th edition of Express Food & Hospitality Expo in Bengaluru witnessed the who’s who of the food and hospitality industry visiting the tradeshow and industry experts voicing their views about Bengaluru as a hospitality market

By Akshay Nayak

The three-day exhibition, organised by Global Fairs & Media – part of the Indian Express Group, was inaugurated by the chief guests, Chef Jugesh Arora, president, South India Chef’s Association (SICA); Chef

Kasiviswanathan, executive chef, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru and VP, SICA; Pankaj Kothari, founder & president, Federation of Karnataka Caterers (FKC); Gopal Shetty, president, FKC, and Sanjay Kumar, CEO, Elior India.

Speaking on the occasion, Chef Arora said, “It’s a great pleasure for SICA to be associated with Express Food & Hospitality since the past five years. Last year at the GICC, we saw participation of 101 contestants, while this year it is 105 which was possible due to all the efforts put in by Chef Vijay Bhaskar, VP, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) and Chef Kasiviswanathan. EF&H is growing day by day and participation in its shows are increasing. While Indian cuisine doesn’t receive as much popularity as the European cuisine does, with platforms like these provided by Express Food & Hospitality, we are able to communicate our creations to the masses.”

Sharing his views about the Expo, Chef Kasiviswanathan said, “I wish Express Food & Hospitality all the success and together with you all, we will also grow.” Kothari of FKC said, “I wish all the best to Express Food & Hospitality. We are happy to associate with them as their hospitality partner. In the years to come, the Expo will grow too because, through such platforms, we get to connect with the right suppliers.”

Shetty of FKC said, “Our national association Federation of All India Caterers is always participating in such platforms to connect with the right audience that the event provides. The association spreads the awareness within the caterers’ fraternity about the usage of good kitchen equipment and also food safety. I think these kinds of events provide us with the right platform to help connect the stakeholders of catering segment directly with the leading suppliers in the market.”

Kumar of Elior India underscored the importance that a chef holds for any food services organisation. He said, “We are one of the world’s largest food services company. We are a French company and employ about 4000 people in India and about 400 chefs from different parts of the country. We may be the largest company serving to the best multinational companies; we may be a global listed company; we may have the best recipes, but our business cannot be what it is without the chefs. So the bottomline is, it is the chef who makes the difference, no matter what product you have or what service you do. It is the chefs who build a food service brand, and through their continued efforts, a brand reaches a stature that it celebrates.”

Followed by the inauguration there was a GMs Conclave where leading general managers like Amaan Kidwai, GM, ITC Gardenia; George Kuruvilla, GM, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru; Vinesh Gupta, GM, The Den Bangalore; Srijan Vadhera, GM, Conrad Bengaluru; Shubhankar Bose, GM, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel; Amit Kumar, GM, La Marvella – A Sarovar Premier Hotel, Bengaluru; Saravanan Dhanabalu, GM, Fortune Select JP Cosmos Bengaluru; Reuben Kataria, GM, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru; Varun Sharma, Director Operations, Clarks Exotica – Convention Resort & Spa, and Dev Mohanty, GM, The Zuri Whitefield, Bengaluru, shared their views on how technology is important in the hospitality operations but with a human touch and sense of awareness to it.

This was followed by Chef’s Knowledge Exchange, in which, renowned chefs of leading hotels in Bengaluru including Chef Abhijit Saha, co-founder, director & chef, Avant Garde Hospitality, AGH Consulting; Chef Praveen Shetty, executive chef, Conrad Bengaluru; Chef Sandeep Kumar, executive chef, Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel; Chef Akshraj Jodha, executive chef, ITC Windsor Bengaluru; Chef Antony Ananda Kumar, chef de cuisine, Elior India; Chef Kasiviswanathan, executive chef, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru; and Chef Uchit Vohra, executive chef, ITC Gardenia, opined their valuable inputs on the scene of organic market in terms of its supply and demand in India at large and Bengaluru in particular.

The day ended with the Restaurant Excellence Honours where Bengaluru’s leading restaurants were honoured for their outstanding contribution to the industry. The restaurants who garnered the honours were Byg Brewski Brewing Company, Caperberry, Charcoal Eats, China Bistro – Bengaluru, High Ultra Lounge, Kaze, Konark Vegetarian Restaurant, MTR, Sante Spa Cuisine, Swathi Group of Restaurants, Taaza Thindi, The Green Path Forgotten Food, The Pump House, Toscano, Vidyarthi Bhavan and Yauatcha Bengaluru.

The leading exhibitors at the 37th edition of Express Food & Hospitality Expo at Palace Grounds, Tripura Vasini, Bengaluru were Blue Star, IFB Industries, Hobart, Kaapi Solutions, Euronova, Welbilt, Graffithe Foods, Intergrow Brands, King Metal Works, CerraGlobe, Mittal International Kitchen Solution, Charnock Equipment and Hoffmann Bewirtung, among others.