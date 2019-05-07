Zubin Sutaria, Hyatt Regency Pune

Hyatt Regency Pune has appointed Zubin Sutaria as its director of sales. An industry expert, Sutaria holds an experience of more than 10 years in hospitality industry converting strategic vision into measurable results at various hotels.

In his new assignment, he will be responsible for maximising hotels revenue through result-oriented sales and marketing strategies, exploring business opportunities through events, etc. Prior to joining Hyatt Regency, he worked as the director of sales with Four Points by Sheraton Hotel and Serviced Apartments, Pune.