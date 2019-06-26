Yaman Rai, Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, Marriott India’s first dual branded hotel has announced the appointment of Yaman Rai as F&B manager for both the hotels.

Rai will oversee the food and beverage operations at the establishment. Bringing over nine years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to the role, he has received various accolades along the way, and gained invaluable experience during his time at some of the most prominent hotels in India. He started his career as a hotel operation trainee at Grand Mercure Bengaluru in 2010 and then moved to ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Techpark as team leader. He was based at the dual branded Accor hotel until 2017 and worked in various capacities in restaurants and banquets. He then moved to Pullman New Delhi Aerocity as director of outlets & bar and was subsequently promoted as director of events. His most recent role was assistant director of F&B at The Grand New Delhi.