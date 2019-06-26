Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

The Authentic dining experience

Corporate Ladder

Yaman Rai, Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Courtyard by Marriott and Fairfield by Marriott Bengaluru Outer Ring Road, Marriott India’s first dual branded hotel has announced the appointment of Yaman Rai as F&B manager for both the hotels.

Rai will oversee the food and beverage operations at the establishment. Bringing over nine years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry to the role, he has received various accolades along the way, and gained invaluable experience during his time at some of the most prominent hotels in India. He started his career as a hotel operation trainee at Grand Mercure Bengaluru in 2010 and then moved to ibis and Novotel Bengaluru Techpark as team leader. He was based at the dual branded Accor hotel until 2017 and worked in various capacities in restaurants and banquets. He then moved to Pullman New Delhi Aerocity as director of outlets & bar and was subsequently promoted as director of events. His most recent role was assistant director of F&B at The Grand New Delhi.

Related posts

Sunil Kumar, JW Marriott Juhu

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sherona Fernandes, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chef Prakash Chettiyar, JW Marriott Kolkata

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More