Xenia Jamshŷd Lam, Taj Holiday Village & Resort Spa, Goa

Xenia Jamshŷd Lam is recently appointed as the F&B manager at Taj Holiday Village & Resort Spa, Goa. She began her career with the Indian Hotels Company Ltd. (IHCL) in 2011 as a management trainee. As a part of the training program she received operational and administrative assignments in Delhi, Kolkata and Jaipur. In 2012, Giardino – the Italian Specialty Restaurant at Jai Mahal Palace, Jaipur while under Lam’s management, was awarded ‘The Best Italian Restaurant in Jaipur’ by the Times Food Guide. After a successful completion of her management training, Lam was assigned to Taj Yeshwantpur, Bangalore where she was responsible for the operations of three outlets namely Azure – Mediterranean Speciality, Paranda – Indian Specialty and Shimmer – Bar. A year later she was transferred to Taj Mahal, New Delhi where she gained invaluable experience at Machan and House of Ming before moving on to the In-Room Dining and Amenities cell. Later she was assigned to The Chambers – an exclusive business club of Taj.