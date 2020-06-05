Wern-Yuen Tan & Ram Krishnan, Pepsico

Read Article

PepsiCo recently announced that Wern-Yuen Tan has been appointed CEO of Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and China (APAC), overseeing all of PepsiCo’s operations in the region. Tan, who will begin his new role on June 15, 2020, will be based in Singapore and will report to PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta.

Prior to PepsiCo, Tan served as president and CEO of Walmart China where he led a team of 100,000 associates responsible for over US$10 billion in annual revenue across the Walmart, Sam’s Club and eCommerce businesses. During his tenure, he led Walmart China through a time of transformation to become an industry pioneer in omnichannel innovation and retail digitisation. Prior to joining Walmart in 2017, Tan served as MD for McDonald’s Taiwan, where he gained valuable experience in the food service sector. Earlier in his career, he was a principal at Boston Consulting Group, where he advised retail and consumer clients on growth strategy, innovation and turnarounds. Tan began his career in the Singapore government.

Ram Krishnan, who has been serving as CEO of APAC, will now transition fully to his previously announced role as global chief commercial officer of PepsiCo. The role was created to support PepsiCo’s efforts to accelerate growth, with a focus on scaling innovation, commercial and transformation capabilities. This includes building a data driven demand ecosystem; portfolio transformation; innovating with speed and impact; and building foundational eCommerce, revenue management, and go-to-market capabilities.