Wayne Hoare, chief human resources officer, IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) today announced the appointment of Wayne Hoare as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Hoare will join the business on September 14 and will become a member of IHG’s Executive Committee, replacing Ranjay Radhakrishnan who stepped down from the role in February this year. Hoare will also join IHG’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Board.

He has more than 30 years of experience in HR, and joins IHG from RCL FOODS , the second largest foods business in South Africa, where he has spent the last eight years as the company’s CHRO, leading RCL FOODS’ culture building and talent strategy for 25,000 employees. Prior to joining RCL FOODS, Hoare spent 26 years at Unilever, where he worked across a broad range of HR roles in both mature and developing markets in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.