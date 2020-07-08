Trending now

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

India will see its first Radisson Red…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Home > Corporate Ladder > Wayne Hoare, chief human resources officer, IHG
Corporate Ladder

Wayne Hoare, chief human resources officer, IHG

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) today announced the appointment of Wayne Hoare as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Hoare will join the business on September 14 and will become a member of IHG’s Executive Committee, replacing Ranjay Radhakrishnan who stepped down from the role in February this year. Hoare will also join IHG’s Global Diversity & Inclusion Board.

He has more than 30 years of experience in HR, and joins IHG from RCL FOODS , the second largest foods business in South Africa, where he has spent the last eight years as the company’s CHRO, leading RCL FOODS’ culture building and talent strategy for 25,000 employees. Prior to joining RCL FOODS, Hoare spent 26 years at Unilever, where he worked across a broad range of HR roles in both mature and developing markets in Europe, North America, Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

Share

Related posts

Akshay Thusoo, Sarovar Hotels

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chef Amol Patil, Hyatt Pune – Kalyani Nagar

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chef Aungshuman Chakraborty, The Leela Mumbai

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Webinar on the Post Covid-19 Classroom and Career Path
Register Now!
close-image