Vivek Sharma, Renaissance Ahmedabad

Vivek Sharma recently joined as the general manager at the Renaissance Ahmedabad. He brings to the table his vast repertoire of running and managing highly successful hotels and has an extensive experience of more than 20 years in the hospitality industry. He is committed to providing strategic leadership expertise that ensures effective and efficient overall management at the hotel.

Prior to joining Renaissance, Sharma led the Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad for close to three years where he positioned the hotel to be the preferred choice for Heads of State and to cater to high profile large events. Leveraging his passion to explore and imbibe the culture of the region, he has ensured this has reflected in signature guest experiences.

He began his career with ITC Maurya in 1999 as assistant manager – F&B. Growing steadily in role and experience, he has led high performing teams as general manager with multiple Hilton and Hyatt properties including opening the first DoubleTree Suites by Hilton of Asia Pacific.