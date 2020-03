Read Article

Vinod Verma has been appointed as regional director of Sales-West, Pride Hotels at regional sales office Mumbai. He has 19 plus years of work experience with the hospitality industry working in regional and unit sales. Enriched with an extensive knowledge and understanding of Corporate, Travel Trade, Events and MICE segments, he is Committed to deliver healthy result oriented approach towards Pan India markets. He has been associated with multinational hospitality brands in the past.