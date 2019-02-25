Vikram Singh Rathore, Sarovar Premiere, Jaipur

Vikram Singh Rathore has recently joined the Sarovar Premiere, Jaipur as the general manager. With an experience of close to two decades in the hospitality industry Rathore exhibits an expertise in operations management and strategy planning.

Before associating with Sarovar Hotels and Resorts, Rathore worked as the general manager of Royal Orchid Regenta Central Jalmahal, Jaipur. In the past he has worked with hospitality brands such as ITC, Carlson Group of hotel and Holiday Inn.

Rathore holds a Bachelor’s Degree of Hotel Management from Rajasthan University.