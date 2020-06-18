Trending now

Corporate Ladder

Vikram Aditya Singh, The Leela Palace Udaipur

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts has appointed Vikram Aditya Singh as the GM of The Leela Palace Udaipur. Singh comes with a rich experience of over two decades during which he has been associated with some of the iconic domestic and international hotels.

Starting his career with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts in Seattle, Vancouver and Chicago and then moving on to The Oberoi Udaivilas as head of F&B, Singh helmed various roles and responsibilities. He has also been associated with several properties under the Taj Group, Alila Hotels and also worked with The Trident Mumbai. His last assignment was with The Lodhi, New Delhi as VP and GM.

