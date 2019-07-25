Vikas Kapai, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

Sofitel Mumbai BKC, the flagship property of Sofitel Hotels & Resorts of the Accor Group, announced the appointment of its new GM – Vikas Kapai. Having led prominent hotels in the country, Kapai comes with over three decades of hospitality experience and an eye for the future of not just the property, but a sense of how hospitality is changing in the country. Sofitel Mumbai BKC, has become a go-to destination in the city and is distinguished by a unique four-dimensional experience: embracing and honouring local Art & Culture; showcasing the finest in authentic and lively F&B complemented by classic French techniques; a dedication to indulgent wellness and a never-ending appreciation for contemporary chic design.

Kapai’s past experience includes work with stellar brands such as Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott, Oakwood Asia Pacific and similar where he often played a key leadership role, turning around the properties on significant performance metrics with his leadership capabilities and meticulous attention to detail.