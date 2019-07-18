Vikas Ahluwalia, Zone by THE Park

Share











Zone by THE Park, the upscale social-catalyst brand by THE Park Hotels, has appointed Vikas Ahluwalia as its new general manager & national head effective from April 2019.

Ahluwalia brings over 22 years of rich experience in the hospitality segment with expertise in the areas of hotel operations and development. He takes pride in striving for excellence; and in his new role, he will be responsible for heading and growing Zone by THE Park brand. By overlooking operations, sales & marketing, he will be actively focusing on further expansion and development of the Zone.

Zone by The Park, the social catalyst brand by THE Park Hotels has its presence in Coimbatore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Chennai ORR, Raipur, Bengaluru, Jodhpur with upcoming hotels in Gurugram (Delhi), Jammu, Jaipur, Amritsar and Surat.