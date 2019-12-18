Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Home > Corporate Ladder > Vijay Ramamoorthy, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru
Corporate Ladder

Vijay Ramamoorthy, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Vijay Ramamoorthy has been appointed as director of marketing at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. Ramamoorthy has over 19 years of experience in hospitality sales from The Oberoi Group in India with a proven record of building successful teams to drive revenues, brand positioning, revenue management, and sales processes. In his current role, he will be responsible for overseeing the dynamic sales & marketing team at the hotel as they position the second Four Seasons in the country as the top luxury destination in the Garden City, for business travellers and leisure guests alike.

In a quest to strengthen his hospitality career, he attained a world-class Certification in Leadership in Hospitality from Cornell Sathguru Executive Education, Hospitality Revenue Management from Cornell University.

With an enduring background in sales and marketing within the luxury hotel segment, he will add incredible value to the leadership team at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru.

Share

Related posts

Rishi Puri, Lords Hotels & Resorts

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Rachana Londhe, DoubleTree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Saharsh Vadhera, Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More