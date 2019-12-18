Vijay Ramamoorthy, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Vijay Ramamoorthy has been appointed as director of marketing at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. Ramamoorthy has over 19 years of experience in hospitality sales from The Oberoi Group in India with a proven record of building successful teams to drive revenues, brand positioning, revenue management, and sales processes. In his current role, he will be responsible for overseeing the dynamic sales & marketing team at the hotel as they position the second Four Seasons in the country as the top luxury destination in the Garden City, for business travellers and leisure guests alike.

In a quest to strengthen his hospitality career, he attained a world-class Certification in Leadership in Hospitality from Cornell Sathguru Executive Education, Hospitality Revenue Management from Cornell University.

With an enduring background in sales and marketing within the luxury hotel segment, he will add incredible value to the leadership team at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru.