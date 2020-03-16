Trending now

Vaishali Shahi, Hyatt Regency Chennai

Hyatt Regency Chennai has appointed Vaishali Shahi as the recently appointed HR manager. She brings with herself 12 years of vast experience in human resource and will be seen overlooking the strategic planning, recruitment policy design & implementation, talent management and associate engagement.

Having a strong background in hospitality industry, Shahi gained immense knowledge working with eminent brands such as, ibis Bengaluru, Crowne Plaza Pune City Centre and JW Marriott Pune. In her tenure, she coordinated with senior managers to ensure smooth activities are completed and issues are addressed to reinforce an assertive outlook of the organisation, championed communication with necessary use of compensation systems, tools, programmes and policies, facilitated learning and development sessions and other key strategies.

