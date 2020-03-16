Vaibhav Gupta, ibis Kolkata Rajarha

Read Article

Vaibhav Gupta, a graduate from IHM Bhopal, has been recently appointed as the hotel manager of ibis Kolkata Rajarhat. His journey with Accor started in 2015 as a front office manager at ibis New Delhi Aerocity. Since then, he has successfully spearheaded ibis Styles Goa and ibis Bengaluru Hosur Road in various managerial roles.

Gupta began his career with Oberoi Hotel & Resorts as front office assistant and for over a decade worked with the likes of Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Blu, Hilton Hotels and grew up the ranks as front office manager.