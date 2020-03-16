Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Home > Corporate Ladder > Vaibhav Gupta, ibis Kolkata Rajarha
Corporate Ladder

Vaibhav Gupta, ibis Kolkata Rajarha

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Vaibhav Gupta, a graduate from IHM Bhopal, has been recently appointed as the hotel manager of ibis Kolkata Rajarhat. His journey with Accor started in 2015 as a front office manager at ibis New Delhi Aerocity. Since then, he has successfully spearheaded ibis Styles Goa and ibis Bengaluru Hosur Road in various managerial roles.

Gupta began his career with Oberoi Hotel & Resorts as front office assistant and for over a decade worked with the likes of Shangri-La Hotels & Resorts, Radisson Blu, Hilton Hotels and grew up the ranks as front office manager.

Share

Related posts

Pardeep Siwach, Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Srijan Vadhera, Conrad Bengaluru

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Avinash Kumar, Novotel Imagica Khopoli

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More