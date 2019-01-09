Tusch Daroga, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

Tusch Daroga brings with him a wealth of experience, spanning a prolific career of over 16 years in hospitality, across leading luxury hotel brands such as The Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, The Leela Palaces, Hotels & Resorts and Trident Hotels. In his latest capacity, he is responsible for leading the team in achieving operational efficacy and creating exceptional guest experiences by instilling initiatives to empower employees and inspiring a thriving work culture. Being a passionate hotelier, accomplishing enhanced guest satisfaction is his forte.