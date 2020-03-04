Tejinder Singh, ITC Hotels East

Read Article

Tejinder Singh, who moves to Kolkata as the area manager East & cluster general manager will now head ITC Hotels East, in this capacity; he would oversee both the Kolkata properties namely ITC Sonar and ITC Royal Bengal. Additionally as the new upcoming WelcomHotel properties at Bhubaneshwar, Kathmandu and Port Blair become operative, the same will be under his leadership.

An alumnus of IHM Pusa and ITC Hotel Management Institute which has mentored stalwart hoteliers like Nakul Anand and Anil Chadha, Singh, popularly known as ‘Teji’ began his journey more than two decades ago at ITC Maurya in 1994 as a management trainee. Since then he has held senior management positions at several ITC Hotels in Delhi, Jaipur and Hyderabad setting definite and impeccable examples for his successors. He has also garnered management expertise through international exposure in the aviation industry as the general manager customer services & in-flight dining for Europe, UK & North America based in Brussels and subsequently as the general manager service delivery & guest experience for the brand.