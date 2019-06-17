Sushma Khichar, Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park

Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park has appointed Sushma Khichar as the new hotel manager. Bringing more than 14 years of experience to the table, Khichar has proven to be a very essential and effective leader in the Marriott family. In her new role, she would head the overall hotel operations and create new business opportunities, develop talent, create business development plans and guidelines for maintaining market leadership.

Sushma has a proven track record of leading and executing business strategies. She helps in building meaningful relationships with both, customers and other members of the hotel industry that will complement and enhance the hotel’s ability to meet the needs of clients while continuing to provide innovation and expertise.

Previously, she has been associated with The Oberoi Mumbai, ITC Grand Maratha and Sheraton Tower Mumbai, The Renaissance Mumbai Hotel & Convention Centre, Courtyard by Marriott Mumbai, JW Marriott Chandigarh, JW Marriott Mussoorie Walnut Grove Resort and Spa and most recently, Bengaluru Marriott Hotel Whitefield.