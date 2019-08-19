Sunny Jathan, Novotel Pune

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Novotel Pune is pleased to welcome Sunny Jathan as the safety & security manager. With over 14 years of experience, he brings with him unwavering experience in implementing and sustaining security plans, as well as in guaranteeing safety requirements, emergency services, etc. His last assignment was with Air Sahara where he served as the security officer.

Jathan is a trained first aid professional from the Red Cross Society and is a certified STCW 95 course Elementary First- aid, fire fighting trainer. During the last 14 years, he has worked with several renowned brands such as the Grand Hyatt Mumbai, Park Hyatt Goa, Le Meridien Mahableshwar, etc.

