Sunil Kumar, JW Marriott Juhu

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu has recently appointed Sunil Kumar as the new hotel manager, effective as of March 2019. With more than 18 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Kumar brings to the role his expertise in hospitality operations and management after a long spanning career in world-class luxury hotels.

Prior to the new assignment, he has been a part of other prominent hospitality brands such as The St. Regis, Grand Hyatt, The Trident Oberoi and The Park Hotels in various roles, adding to his diverse portfolio of experience. Interestingly, he has previously been part of the JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu as a housekeeping manager.

