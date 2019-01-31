Sumeet Shandilya, Singhania Sarovar Portico, Raipur

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts announces the appointment of Sumeet Shandilya as general manager of Singhania Sarovar Portico, Raipur. Shandilya brings with him a professional experience of more than 14 years with core expertise in food and beverage operations and marketing.

Before joining Singhania Sarovar Portico, Raipur, he has worked with Xanadu Collection All Suite Hotel Kampala, Uganda as general manager. In the past he was associated with Madinat Jumeirah Hotel, Dubai UAE, Ritz Carlton Hotel Doha Qatar and Cayman Island, Kempinski Ambience Hotel Delhi, Hotels English Point Mombasa Kenya and Pinewood Beach Resort.