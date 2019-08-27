Sukhbir Singh, Novotel Pune 

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Accor has appointed Sukhbir Singh as the GM at Novotel Pune. An industry veteran with two decades of experience, Singh has previously been a part of brands like ITC Hotels, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts and American Express. Hi most recent assignment was with Novotel Guwahati where he served as the pre-opening GM for three years.

Singh is highly skilled in sales & marketing and is known for his deft approach in revenue analysis, yield management and property management systems, making him a stalwart in the hospitality industry. As a passionate leader, he enjoys taking risks and imparting his knowledge through varied training programmes. He is known to be a strategic manager, with an astute business sense, whilst delivering highest standards of service for all stake holders.

