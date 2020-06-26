Trending now

Sudhanshu Kumar Singh, Courtyard By Marriott – Nashik

Sudhanshu Kumar Singh has joined Courtyard By Marriott – Nashik, Maharashtra as the general manager. He comes with decades of experience with expertise in all departments of hospitality. During his entire career span, he has played diverse roles in different operations.

Earlier to the assignment, Singh was general manager at Fairfield By Marriott – Visakhapatnam, Marriott Hotel & Convention Center – Hyderabad, Marriott Courtyard – Hyderabad, Fairfield By Marriott, Indore. Prior to Indore, Singh was posted at Amby Valley for the overall hospitality in Sahara Group of Hotels, India. Before Sahara Group, he worked with Ramee Group and was responsible for the overall functioning of its hotels in India. A couple of years down the line, Singh took over the reins as group general manager, India operations. The portfolio of responsibilities increased to overseeing the functioning of the entire group pan India and delivering profits. He has worked with the group for more than decades in India, Dubai and Bahrain. He has also worked with Goa Renaissance, Ambassador Mumbai.

During his two decades ahead in the hospitality industry, he has been a recipient of various recognitions and also received the ‘Athithi Devo Bhava’ award from Govt. of India and represented catering head for Word Economic Forum Davos, Switzerland and other travel and trade fair awards. He has managed various hospitality renovation and new hotel openings.

