Subrata Debnath, Raajkutir – Swabhumi, Kolkata

Ambuja Neotia Group has appointed Subrata Debnath as the business head of its upcoming hospitality project, Raajkutir – Swabhumi, Kolkata. In his new role, Debnath will lead this experiential boutique hotel inspired by legacy and heritage. In his last role, he mentored and led the F&B and culinary operations of Taj City Centre, Gurugram. With a rich and diverse experience spanning of more than 25 years, 10 unique destinations across the world and a host of international brands, Debnath is known for his exemplary hotel operations skills, preopening of hotels and passion for perfection.

Apart from various assignments in the Taj, he has spent more than a decade with Hyatt Hotels Corporation, working in its properties across South Asia – Kolkata, Singapore, Bangkok, Kathmandu and Chennai. He has also worked with Hilton at its hotels in Dubai and Bahrain and also for the Swissôtel in Kolkata.