Subhash Sinha, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

Subhash Sinha is the new general manager of The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat. A veteran in the business of hospitality, he has enjoyed exponential success in all the top-notch properties he has served in an illustrious career spanning more than two decades now. He is reputed for his appetite for the culinary arts which he has married with his nifty managerial skills to successfully lead and inspire highly performing teams. An authority in the fields of operations, sales and marketing, he has also gained the reputation of successfully handling challenging markets vis-à-vis the finance department.

At The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat, Sinha brings to the table dynamic energy in all the areas of operational activities in accordance to his pivotal designation. His dynamism, passion for the industry and leadership qualities are driving the hotel to greater achievements. He is focused on generating impeccable personalisation and guest recognition, besides maintaining the competitive edge and re-strengthening the brand presence.