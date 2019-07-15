Stephen D’souza, Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi

Share











Stephen D’souza has been recently appointed as the GM of Four Points by Sheraton, Vashi. D’souza has been working in the hospitality business for more than 18 years and will lead Four Points by Sheraton to its continuing success.

With his broad information spectrum on the industry and vast experience, D’souza is an incredible ascendancy for Four Points by Sheraton, Navi Mumbai, which will celebrate its tenth-year commemoration in June this year. The hotel is determined to keep giving visitors significantly privileged encounters and further upgrade the administration quality.