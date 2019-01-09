Sriram Ramaswamy, Indore Marriott Hotel

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sriram Ramaswamy, is newly introduced director of sales and marketing for Indore Marriott Hotel. He is being associated with the hotel since the pre-opening period. Ramaswamy brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise in the field of sales and marketing in the hospitality industry. A highly result driven professional, he has been responsible for leading the teams across departments to achieve set objectives and target and develop emarketing and sales strategies to build the brand as well as increase the revenue for the property. He comes with over 15 years of rich experience in delivering optimal results for properties and business value in the hospitality industry.

