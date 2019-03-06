Srijan Vadhera, Conrad Bengaluru

Hilton’s contemporary luxury brand, Conrad Hotels & Resorts has appointed Srijan Vadhera as general manager of Conrad Bengaluru.

Vadhera took charge on February 11, 2019 and is responsible for the operation, management, and growth of the 285-room luxury hotel catering to business and leisure travellers. As a driven and passionate hotelier, he comes with nearly two decades of experience with expertise in all departments of hospitality and an avid interest in sales and marketing.

Most recently, Vadhera served as the general manager of Fairmont Hotel, Jaipur. He began his journey with Taj Mahal Hotel as an industrial trainee and later moved on to be a part of hospitality brands such as Shangri-La, Marriott International, Radisson and Hyatt in different capacities. He also served as the director sales & marketing at Zuri Group Global spearheading sales offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin & Ahmedabad.