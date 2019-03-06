Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

The Authentic dining experience

Unique car themed hospitality in Stuttgart

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Corporate Ladder

Srijan Vadhera, Conrad Bengaluru

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Hilton’s contemporary luxury brand, Conrad Hotels & Resorts has appointed Srijan Vadhera as general manager of Conrad Bengaluru.

Vadhera took charge on February 11, 2019 and is responsible for the operation, management, and growth of the 285-room luxury hotel catering to business and leisure travellers. As a driven and passionate hotelier, he comes with nearly two decades of experience with expertise in all departments of hospitality and an avid interest in sales and marketing.

Most recently, Vadhera served as the general manager of Fairmont Hotel, Jaipur. He began his journey with Taj Mahal Hotel as an industrial trainee and later moved on to be a part of hospitality brands such as Shangri-La, Marriott International, Radisson and Hyatt in different capacities. He also served as the director sales & marketing at Zuri Group Global spearheading sales offices in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Cochin & Ahmedabad.

Related posts

John Paul D’souza, W Goa

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Anand Kumar, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Tusch Daroga, The Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More