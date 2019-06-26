Soumodeep Bhattacharya, JW Marriott Kolkata

Soumodeep Bhattacharya is currently appointed at JW Marriott Kolkata in the vital position of director – sales and marketing.

Bhattacharya’s key responsibility area includes maximising the revenue of the hotel. He is pioneering his team to develop marketing and promotional programmes to make profitable use of the accommodation, conferencing and leisure facilities at the hotel. Preparation of annual business plan in co-ordination with other departmental heads, recruitment- training-mentoring of the sales and marketing team, managing marketing resources and funds, compliance to hotel policies and regulations, overseeing marketing communications, e-marketing, PR activities and tracking competition are also some of the other significant engagements that fall under the ambit of his job profile.

Prior to joining JW Marriott Kolkata, he has been very efficacious in galvanising high-performing teams in his previous stints at the same designation with Le Meridien Goa, Hyatt Place Goa and Hyatt Raipur. Earlier in his career, he made his way up the corporate ladder through his association with other top-of-the line players in the industry such as Westin Mumbai Garden City – Starwood, Grand Hyatt Mumbai and Park Hyatt Goa Resort & Spa.