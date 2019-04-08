Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

The Authentic dining experience

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Corporate Ladder

Sonam Sharma, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks has announced the appointment of Sonam Sharma as the new director of finance. In her role, Sharma will be supervising the revenue management and distribution strategy of the hotel along with managing the day-to-day yield operations.

A seasoned hotelier, Sharma brings over 12 years of domain experience in accounting & financial management through SAP, OPERA, Control Gap Analysis and supply chain management. Prior to joining Hilton Embassy GolfLinks, she was working with Oberoi Group as financial controller for The Trident, Jaipur, India. Her deep understanding of the hospitality industry is critical to her role as the director of finance at the business hotel.

After pursuing her MBA degree from Alliance Business Academy, Bangalore, Sharma started her career with The Oberoi Group – Kolkata & Bangalore in June, 2007 & 2009 respectively. Sharma enjoys reading in her leisure time.

Related posts

Chef Amol Patil, Hyatt Pune – Kalyani Nagar

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Mohit Malhotra, Dabur India

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chef Prakash Chettiyar, JW Marriott Kolkata

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More