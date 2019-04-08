Sonam Sharma, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks has announced the appointment of Sonam Sharma as the new director of finance. In her role, Sharma will be supervising the revenue management and distribution strategy of the hotel along with managing the day-to-day yield operations.

A seasoned hotelier, Sharma brings over 12 years of domain experience in accounting & financial management through SAP, OPERA, Control Gap Analysis and supply chain management. Prior to joining Hilton Embassy GolfLinks, she was working with Oberoi Group as financial controller for The Trident, Jaipur, India. Her deep understanding of the hospitality industry is critical to her role as the director of finance at the business hotel.

After pursuing her MBA degree from Alliance Business Academy, Bangalore, Sharma started her career with The Oberoi Group – Kolkata & Bangalore in June, 2007 & 2009 respectively. Sharma enjoys reading in her leisure time.