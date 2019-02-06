Shweta Hinduja, Sheraton Hyderabad Gachibowli

Shweta Hinduja has recently been appointed as the director of human resources, at Sheraton Hyderabad Gachibowli. In her new role, she will be heading the human resource department of the hotel and will be responsible for taking care of talent acquisition, succession and workforce planning, performance management, training and development for hotel associates.

With over 14 years of experience in the industry, she has attained a keen sense of understanding and knowledge of the field. Prior to her current role at Sheraton Hyderabad Gachibowli, Shweta worked as a human resources manager at Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli. Her areas of expertise is in HR processes and systems, human resources strategies, recruitment methodologies, payroll and expense management, union management and problem solving.