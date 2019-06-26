Shrikant Wakharkar, Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty

Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty has appointed Shrikant Wakharkar as the general manager of the waterfront luxury resort and Lulu Bolgatty International Convention Centre. Having taken charge in March 2019, Shrikant has a combined experience of 30 years in the areas of managing, mentoring, coaching and motivating in the hospitality industry.

In his previous roles, Wakharkar has held leadership positions in F&B in Hyatt Regency Delhi, Taj Mahal Palace and Towers Mumbai and Taj President Mumbai. He actively contributed to the renovation projects of rooms, coffee shop, and bars at the Taj Samudra Hotel, Colombo. He was instrumental in launching InterContinental Goa Resort as a premium venue for weddings and MICE events. Before moving to Kochi, he was the cluster general manager of Marriott and Courtyard hotels in Hyderabad.

He loves travelling and exploring, and is passionate about fitness as it helps him unwind and stay focussed. He runs 3-4 marathons a year, the major ones being the Standard Chartered Mumbai Marathon, TCS Amsterdam Marathon and the Soles of Cochin Half Marathon.