Shiva Kumar Ganeshan, The St Regis Mumbai

Shiva Kumar Ganeshan has been recently appointed as director of finance at The St Regis Mumbai. With a stellar career spanning over 26 years, Ganeshan’s journey in the hotel industry started with some of India’s leading organisations and hotel chains. With varied brands in his portfolio like The Taj Group of Hotels, The Leela, Four Seasons and Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Shiva Kumar’s most recent role were with the Kempinski Hotels in Nairobi. At The St. Regis Mumbai, Shiva Kumar will be a part of the legacy of ‘The Best Address’ leading the vibrant finance team to scale greater heights.

His most salient achievements include increase overall profitability of the hotel and helping in larger savings through innovative revenue and facility management. He is adept at managing large teams and driving them towards this common goal of efficiency and profitability.