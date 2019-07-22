Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Corporate Ladder

Shiva Kumar Ganeshan, The St Regis Mumbai

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Share

Shiva Kumar Ganeshan has been recently appointed as director of finance at The St Regis Mumbai. With a stellar career spanning over 26 years, Ganeshan’s journey in the hotel industry started with some of India’s leading organisations and hotel chains. With varied brands in his portfolio like The Taj Group of Hotels, The Leela, Four Seasons and Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Shiva Kumar’s most recent role were with the Kempinski Hotels in Nairobi. At The St. Regis Mumbai, Shiva Kumar will be a part of the legacy of ‘The Best Address’ leading the vibrant finance team to scale greater heights.

His most salient achievements include increase overall profitability of the hotel and helping in larger savings through innovative revenue and facility management. He is adept at managing large teams and driving them towards this common goal of efficiency and profitability.


Share

Related posts

Shrikant Wakharkar, Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Pankaj Sampat, IHCL

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sanatan Sharma, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More