Corporate Ladder > Shital Sethi, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport
Corporate Ladder

Shital Sethi, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport, part of InterContinental Hotels Group has recently appointed Shital Sethi as the director of sales & marketing. In her new capacity, she will play a pivotal role in driving and overseeing all aspects of sales and marketing strategies at Holiday Inn Mumbai.

She comes with a rich experience of over 20 years in the sales and marketing industry, a stickler for perfection and attention to detail, she has motivated her team at all times to achieve targets and has been responsible for business growth in her previous roles.

Prior to this, she has worked with reputed brands such as Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, Radisson Hotels, Hotel Grand Sarovar Premiere, Orchid Group of Hotels and more. She plans on bringing path-breaking ideas and concepts which will have a compounding impact on sales of the property.

At Holiday Inn Mumbai, she will be responsible for driving core sales, creating relationships, promoting brand strategies and creating the best experience for all guests. She brings to the table her prominent experience in revenue management, analytics and diagnostic tendency for numbers giving her an edge in this new position. In this leadership role, she is passionately committed to encourage the zeal of the young team while nurturing a healthy and cohesive work environment.

