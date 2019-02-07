Sherona Fernandes, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

Sherona Fernandes has been appointed as the director of human resources at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center. With over a decade of adept experience in human resource management and, corporate & employment laws, Fernandes actively formulates innovative human resource initiatives and ensures effective and professional communication at all levels within the organisation. She possesses a positive attitude, strong work ethic along with a keen desire to learn and grow.

A creative thinker with strong communication, interpersonal and mentoring skills, she effectively balances the needs of employees with the mission of the organisation. In her role, she will head all HR related operations, like recruitment, talent development policies, administration, compliance and management and ensure alignment with long-term business strategies.

Fernandes began her career as a talent relations & payroll manager at Al Bustan Palace Intercontinental Hotel, Oman. In the course of her career she has been associated with renowned names in the hospitality industry like Crowne Plaza Hotels and Ramada Hotels prior to moving to India into her current role at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center.

Apart from her work, Sherona’s interests lie in interior designing, cooking and travelling.