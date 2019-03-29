Sharad K Upadhyay, Holiday Inn Mumbai

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport has appointed Sharad K Upadhyay as its new general manager. Upadhyay comes with over 20 years of experience across a broad spectrum of hospitality functions and holds specialisation in hotel operations with an avid interest in F&B as well as in sales and marketing.

In his new role, Upadhyay will spearhead the business operations, overall implementation and business development at Holiday Inn Mumbai, ensuring its growth and expansion through innovative strategies.

Previously, he was the GM of Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini. He completed his General Management Program from Cornell University Ithaca, New York. He began working with IHG in 2010 and has worked with leading hospitality brands in China, Nepal, India, and Thailand over his tenure with the parent brand.