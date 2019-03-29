Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

The Authentic dining experience

Unique car themed hospitality in Stuttgart

Corporate Ladder

Sharad K Upadhyay, Holiday Inn Mumbai

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport has appointed Sharad K Upadhyay as its new general manager. Upadhyay comes with over 20 years of experience across a broad spectrum of hospitality functions and holds specialisation in hotel operations with an avid interest in F&B as well as in sales and marketing.

In his new role, Upadhyay will spearhead the business operations, overall implementation and business development at Holiday Inn Mumbai, ensuring its growth and expansion through innovative strategies.

Previously, he was the GM of Crowne Plaza New Delhi Rohini. He completed his General Management Program from Cornell University Ithaca, New York. He began working with IHG in 2010 and has worked with leading hospitality brands in China, Nepal, India, and Thailand over his tenure with the parent brand.

Related posts

Chef Ishant Khanna, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

John Paul D’souza, W Goa

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Srijan Vadhera, Conrad Bengaluru

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More