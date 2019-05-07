Shankush Mahajan, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

Shankush Mahajan has been appointed as the room divisions manager at The Westin Pune Koregaon Park. In his previous tenure, Mahajan was associated with The Chedi Mumbai where he was in charge of curating guest experiences and handling the operations pertaining to the rooms.

Mahajan has worked with renowned brands like IHCL, Hyatt Regency, JW Marriott, etc.

Over the years he has played a key role in creating, conceptualising and redefining service standards, drive quality changes, and driving internal initiatives for customer experiences consistently.

At The Westin Pune Koregaon Park, Mahajan will overlook the operations of two departments front office & housekeeping and be responsible for running day-to-day procedures of the hotel, drive quality changes, etc.