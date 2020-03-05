Shalin Jose, The Westin Mumbai Garden City

Read Article

Shalin Jose is the newly appointed director of spa at The Westin Mumbai Garden City. With over 16 years of experience in the wellness industry, his abilities span every facet of the industry, including management, concept development, marketing, branding and business development.

Prior to joining The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Jose was spa director for the Starwood Hotels and Resorts for three years where he created visibility for the hotel in his role as a global spa councillor. As a task force manager, he helped launch India’s first Shine Spa for Sheraton, Bangalore.

Proficient in the luxury spa and wellness industries, Jose’ forte is his strong professional and educational background that includes certifications from various Beauty Treatment training courses in India and his numerous professional roles in the industry. In his position as the Director of Spa, Shalin will be responsible for the efficient running of all existing spa facilities within Westin Mumbai’s portfolio. With his great ability to thrive in operations and a passion-driven attitude towards the wellness and hospitality industry, he is all set to bring further success to Westin Mumbai.