Shalabh Varma, Hyatt Place Hampi

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Hyatt Place Hampi has appointed Shalabh Verma as its new general manager. Verma is a seasoned hotelier with over two decades of experience in the industry. He has been associated with the Hyatt Hotels & Resorts for 10 years, wherein he has worked with multiple hotels.

In his new role, Verma will be responsible for the entire operations and will spearhead the growth and development of the hotel. He is a skilled revenue analyst and market strategist; his core expertise lies in delivering successful outcomes by empowering the teams and building efficient processes.

Verma’s past experience includes working with hotel brands like InterContinental and Leela. His journey with Hyatt Hotels & Resorts, began in 2008 as director of sales at Park Hyatt Goa Resorts & Spa.

